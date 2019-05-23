Jimmy Ray Mull, 75, of Plainview, Texas died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, May 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Neil Unwin and Rev. Doug Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held 6:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Kornerstone.
Jimmy was born on May 20, 1944 in Hale County, Texas to William "Bill" and Mary Katherine (Sarver) Mull. He graduated from Plainview High School and Wayland Baptist University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He married Cheryl Carrell in 1967 in Hale Center. He joined the Department of Public Safety in 1968, worked as a Texas Highway Patrol and in the Narcotics Service. He joined the Texas Rangers in 1977 and retired in 1994. After retiring he worked as an investigator for The Hale County District Attorney's office. He also worked at the Hale County Sheriff's Office and the Olton Police Department. He attended the First Church of the Nazarene.
He cherished most those that called him Jimmy, Papa and Pops. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Mull; his daughters, Christian Hembree and husband Shane, Micah Blankenship and husband Dustin; brothers, William Mull and wife Glenda, Johnny Mull, Ronnie Mull and wife Donna, David Mull and wife Keri, his grandchildren, Kaegan, Karson, Kamryn Hembree and Kylar, Kooper and Kalli Blankenship.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Patsy Waller and his brother, Ronald Mull.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 23, 2019