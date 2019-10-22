Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Wayne McMillon. View Sign Service Information Nassau Bay Baptist Church 18131 Nassau Bay Dr Houston, TX 77058 Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Wayne McMillon, 75, passed away on 10-16-2019 in Houston, TX. He was born on April 11, 1944 in Slaton, TX to William James McMillon & Ethyl Nadine McMillon. Jimmy is survived by his: wife, Barbara Ann McMillon; daughters, Lisa Michelle McMillon; sons, Steven Wayne McMillon & James Robert McMillon; sisters, Peggy Huckabee, Sharon Elaine McMillon; brothers, Billy Roy, Don Allen, Ronald Wade , & Curtis Glen; grandchildren, Josheph Ryan Millar, Katherine Elizabeth Millar, Haden Blake Landis, Shane Evan Landis, Nathan James McMillon, Glenn Conley McMillon, Marandah Celless Perkins, Yeraldi Victoria Carbanero McMillon, Penelope Lola Carbanero McMillon, Nicole Agustina Carbanero McMillon; and numerous family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by: Father W.J. McMillon; mother Nadine McMillon; sisters Linda Ann McMillon & Mary Jean McMillon

Jimmy ordered his life around his priorities: faith, family, and being a provider. He was a devoted husband, father and grandparent. The sparks that flew in 1962 when a candy girl named Barbara caught his eye at the Lubbock TG&Y and ignited a fire that sustained a fifty-five year marriage. Jimmy was a strong Christian who lived his faith in everyday life. Patient, humble and above all kind, he was an understanding father and mentor who exuded a quiet strength. He was an outstanding role model to his children, who desperately wanted to meet his expectations, not because they feared that he would yell at or spank them, but because they did not want to disappoint him.

Jimmy worked hard all of his life. By the time he was hired for his first "real job" at the age of fourteen, he already had toiled for years in the hot, dusty cotton fields of West Texas. Once he got a taste of working in the cooler, cleaner climate of retail, he never looked back, forging a very successful career as a store manager. In retirement, Jimmy kept right on working, running an always-busy dog sitting business. He loved the dogs who would come to stay with him almost as much as he loved his own dogs, Sam and Suzanna. Jimmy's retirement didn't go completely to the dogs though, he also found time to hone his impressive woodworking skills, beautify his yard, listen to classic country music, and watch the Dallas Cowboys, his lifelong favorite team.

Jimmy's family will receive guests on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Nassau Bay Baptist Church 18131 Nassau Bay Drive. Nassau Bay, TX 7708 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Confederate Cemetery, Alvin, TX.

Jimmy Wayne McMillon, 75, passed away on 10-16-2019 in Houston, TX. He was born on April 11, 1944 in Slaton, TX to William James McMillon & Ethyl Nadine McMillon. Jimmy is survived by his: wife, Barbara Ann McMillon; daughters, Lisa Michelle McMillon; sons, Steven Wayne McMillon & James Robert McMillon; sisters, Peggy Huckabee, Sharon Elaine McMillon; brothers, Billy Roy, Don Allen, Ronald Wade , & Curtis Glen; grandchildren, Josheph Ryan Millar, Katherine Elizabeth Millar, Haden Blake Landis, Shane Evan Landis, Nathan James McMillon, Glenn Conley McMillon, Marandah Celless Perkins, Yeraldi Victoria Carbanero McMillon, Penelope Lola Carbanero McMillon, Nicole Agustina Carbanero McMillon; and numerous family members and friends.He was preceded in death by: Father W.J. McMillon; mother Nadine McMillon; sisters Linda Ann McMillon & Mary Jean McMillonJimmy ordered his life around his priorities: faith, family, and being a provider. He was a devoted husband, father and grandparent. The sparks that flew in 1962 when a candy girl named Barbara caught his eye at the Lubbock TG&Y and ignited a fire that sustained a fifty-five year marriage. Jimmy was a strong Christian who lived his faith in everyday life. Patient, humble and above all kind, he was an understanding father and mentor who exuded a quiet strength. He was an outstanding role model to his children, who desperately wanted to meet his expectations, not because they feared that he would yell at or spank them, but because they did not want to disappoint him.Jimmy worked hard all of his life. By the time he was hired for his first "real job" at the age of fourteen, he already had toiled for years in the hot, dusty cotton fields of West Texas. Once he got a taste of working in the cooler, cleaner climate of retail, he never looked back, forging a very successful career as a store manager. In retirement, Jimmy kept right on working, running an always-busy dog sitting business. He loved the dogs who would come to stay with him almost as much as he loved his own dogs, Sam and Suzanna. Jimmy's retirement didn't go completely to the dogs though, he also found time to hone his impressive woodworking skills, beautify his yard, listen to classic country music, and watch the Dallas Cowboys, his lifelong favorite team.Jimmy's family will receive guests on Tuesday October 22, 2019 at Nassau Bay Baptist Church 18131 Nassau Bay Drive. Nassau Bay, TX 7708 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Confederate Cemetery, Alvin, TX. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close