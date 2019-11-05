Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Duvall Flowers. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Duvall Flowers, 87, of Plainview, made her journey to Heaven on November 2, 2019.

Jo Ann was born on May 31, 1932 in Plainview to Bradford and Georgia Cox. She attended Plainview High School and graduated at the age of sixteen. She married Tom Wallace Duvall on July 2, 1948. Together they had three daughters, Charlotte, Shelley and Teresa. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1986. She married Jarus Lawrence Flowers on January 25, 1995.

Jo Ann was a woman of many talents. She was a homemaker well versed in cooking, sewing, crocheting and entertaining in her home. Anyone who visited was welcomed and well fed. Her reputation for the best Snickerdoodle cookies on the planet will be attested to by her many grandchildren.

She was an accomplished artist working in many mediums; oil, pastels and ceramics. First Baptist Church in Lockney, Texas was her home church in which she later worked as a secretary. Her other jobs were at the Lockney Gin and Kristi's in Plainview. Playing bridge was one her favorite games and she was really good at winning.

She and her husband, Jarus, traveled with Campers on Mission working in camps, churches and at Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. Traveling continued with their involvement in the Central Plains Good Sam's Club. Jo Ann and Jarus also sang with the Millineum Singers who visited nursing homes and entertained regularly.

During the years of raising her family, she was an active member of the First Baptist Churches in Aiken, Lockney and Plainview where she loved to share her faith, teaching Sunday School and G.A.s (Girl's Auxillary). She loved putting together banquets and social events and even playing Lil' Abner for a banquet one time.

She is survived by her husband, Jarus Flowers of Plainview; her children, Charlotte Bicking of Watauga, TX, Shelley McCrary of Andrews, TX, Teresa Lawson and husband Ronnie of Palo Pinto, TX; her fifteen grandchildren; thirty seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; her sisters, Georgia Daffern of Plainview, TX, Christelle Mitchell of Plainview, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jo Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Duvall; five brothers; four sisters; two sons-in-law, Robert McCrary and Paul Bicking.

The funeral celebration will be held 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Family Life Chapel at First Baptist Church in Plainview. Burial will follow in the Lockney Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Kornerstone.

The family requests gifts/donations be made to the in her memory.

Online condolences may be made at

