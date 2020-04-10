Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnn Chapman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JoAnn Chapman, of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1930 in Lubbock County, Texas to Thomas Harley and Zura (Howard) Henderson. JoAnn grew up in Tahoka and graduated from Tahoka High School in 1947. Following graduation, she attended Texas Technological College where she earned her bachelor's degree in 1951 and became an avid Red Raider fan for life. She taught a year in Tulia. Being the independent woman that she was, JoAnn took a yearlong adventure to New York on her own before returning to Tahoka to teach. JoAnn married Claude William Chapman on July 6, 1953 in Roswell, New Mexico. They moved to Plainview and she began teaching in the Plainview ISD where she taught elementary school and Title I reading for the next 42 years. JoAnn became a single mom on March 8, 1971 with the passing of Claude and raised their four children on her own. Reading and education were of utmost importance to her throughout her life. She retired from teaching in May of 1999 at which time she moved to Lubbock. After retirement, JoAnn loved playing bridge, reading and spending time with her family. One of her favorite things to do was to explore restaurants.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Claudia Chapman Webb and her husband Jimmy of Plainview and Debbie Chapman of Austin; 3 grandchildren, James Coy Webb and wife, Rachale, Jerad Cody Webb and wife Erica, and Jessica Colti Webb Callagy and husband Peter; 4 great grandchildren, Tanner Jacob Webb, Adeline Grace Webb, Beckett Jones Webb, and James Cartwright Webb. .

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Harley and Zura Henderson; her husband, Claude William Chapman; her sons William Dennis Chapman (1955-2002) and Thame Harland Chapman (1965-2018); one sister, Jean McNeeley and brother in law, Billy McNeeley

In keeping with current government limitations on public gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service at Parklawn Memorial Gardens in Plainview, Texas.

The family extends many heartfelt thank you's to the nurses and staff at Carillon 3N for their wonderful care of JoAnn.

