Joaquin Nava Jr.,67, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Lubbock. Services for Mr. Nava will be 10:00 am Monday, July 29, 2019 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with Pastor Pedro Hernandez officiating. Burial will follow in Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park under the direction of Broadway Funeral Directors. There will be a prayer service held, 6:00 pm, Sunday evening July 28, 2019 in The Chapel of Broadway Funeral Directors with visitation starting at 1:00 pm.
Jackie was born December 24, 1951 in San Antonio to Joaquin & Mary Nava. He married Susie Perales on September 28, 1971 in Plainview and was certainly a jack of many trades. He was a hard worker and always gave 110% in everything he did. He loved his animals, loved playing dominoes, loved food, but more then anything, he loved his family. He was a loving soul and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by two sons, Joaquin Nava III of Benbrook, Robert Nava of Plainview; two daughters, Dora Nava Garcia, Lorrie Ramirez both of Lubbock; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Susie Nava; his parents; and two sisters, Consuelo Gonzales, Rosa Munoz.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 28, 2019