Services for Joe D. Oswalt, 85, of Abernathy, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Friday, April 12, 2019, in the Abernathy Church of Christ with Randall Carr, Steve Gauntt and Harold Bufe officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy. The family will gather to receive friends from 5:00 pm until 6:30 pm Thursday evening, April 11, 2019, at Abell Funeral Home.
Mr. Oswalt died in Abernathy, Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Children's Home of Lubbock, P. O. Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79408
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 11, 2019