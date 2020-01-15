Joe Hector Alvarez, 60, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Kornerstone.
Joe was born April 19, 1959 to Jose S. and Dora (Campos) Alvarez in Donna, Texas. He was a mechanic.
Survivors include his daughters, Brandy Alvarez of Shallowater, Kathy Guzman of Lubbock, Alexis Alvarez of Lubbock; his sisters, Juanita Alvarez of Plainview, Linda Perez of Plainview; his brothers, Rolando Alvarez of Plainview, John Alvarez of Sunnyville, Armando Alvarez of Dallas, Javier Alvarez of Amarillo and four grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020