Memorial service 11:00 AM St. Paul Lutheran Church Plainview , TX

Early in the morning on November 9, 2019 the angels came and quietly took Joe Kyle Cozby to Heaven. His family and friends lost Kyle too soon, but Kyle is celebrating his new life with his Lord. He is at peace.

Kyle was born on July 7, 1990 in Plainview, Texas to Joe and Kathryn Cozby. He graduated from Plainview High School in 2008. Kyle was pursuing a degree in Justice Administration through Wayland Baptist University and South Plains College. He was always worried his "Big Teddy Bear" reputation might hinder his career in criminal justice.

On February 17, 2019 he married Sara Nichole Burton. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plainview, Texas with Pastor Michael Heckmann officiating. They then took a weeklong honeymoon in Ruidoso, New Mexico and surrounding areas. Sara was the love of his life. They enjoyed their time together by volunteering in the community and spending time with their family, friends, and pets.

Being a Christian was very important to Kyle. He had a true servant's heart full of compassion. He loved his Lord and family above all else. Kyle was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He started going to church with his cousin and participating in youth group activities. Later, he was confirmed and joined the church. Kyle loved going on mission trips to Pecos, San Antonio, and Del Rio as well as the yearly youth trips. He loved to travel to different parts of the country to see God's creation.

Kyle lived his life to the fullest by volunteering with different organizations. From delivering Meals on Wheels, taking donations to the Crisis Center or helping at FISH every day, Kyle lived his life to serve others. He was also a past board member of PAWS Pet Adoption.

Patriotism was very important to Kyle. He loved his country and all the freedoms being an American allows. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Kyle and Sara served as chairmen of the "Friends of the NRA" banquet in Plainview in 2018. Kyle was a strong supporter of the 2nd amendment and proved it by owning a small gun collection. Being an avid Dallas Cowboys fan would be an understatement. Kyle's booming voice could be heard yelling at the television any time the Cowboys played. He also wore his Dallas Cowboys Santa hat during the holidays.

Kyle is survived by his loving wife, Sara Cozby, parents Joe and Kathryn Cozby, brother Jarod and wife Kimberly Cozby, and his "favorite" nephews, Kaden and Jase Cozby, all of Plainview. He also dearly loved his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kyle was proceeded in death by his dear grandpa George Elliott and his beloved grandma Elberta "Granny" Elliott.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plainview, Texas at 11am with Pastor Michael Heckmann officiating. Shafer Mortuary Services in Amarillo handled the arrangements.

The family would especially like to thank Collin and Gene of Palliative Care, Dr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Faith in Sharing House (FISH) at P.O. Box 332, Plainview, Texas 79073 or Paws Pet Adoption at P.O. Box 1605, Plainview, Texas, 79073.

