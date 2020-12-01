Joe L Mendoza heard his name being called and went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Joe was born on March 2, 1940, in Waco, TX to Prisca Ortega Mendoza and Joe R Mendoza. His family moved to Plainview, TX in 1957. Joe attended schools in Waco and in Plainview, TX.
On May 6, 1966, Joe married the love of his life, Mary Lee "Josie" Rodriguez. Joe and Josie had 4 children, Jerri Lynn Mendoza Martinez, Pamela Mendoza, Regina Mendoza and Christopher L Mendoza, who all reside in Wichita, Kansas.
Joe had a heart as big as Texas and will forever be remembered as a kind and giving person. If you ever went to visit Joe at his apartment at the Christian Manor Home, rest assured that you would always leave with a gift in your hand. He enjoyed playing dominoes and checkers with his fellow friends and putting together Jig-Saw puzzles. To pass the time in his room, Joe enjoyed watching old classic movies and working on Word Search puzzles. Joe was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and of Marilyn Monroe and enjoyed listening to various types of music, but more so that of the 50's.
Joe also enjoyed collecting coins. His coin collections consisted of Presidential Dollars of every President of the United States from George Washington to Ronald Reagan. He also acquired the collection of Fifty States Quarters, D.C. & the U.S. along with America the Beautiful Commemorative Quarters. Joe was a certified member of the Golden Replicas of the United States Stamps program and collected each important new U.S. stamp issued from George Washington to the Wright Brothers, to George Washington Carver to Ronald Reagan, to James Stewart and others such as the First World Series. To educate himself, Joe collected and read The 50 Greatest Events In American History where through his mind's eye Joe rode with George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Edison, Charles Lindberg and hundreds of other proud Americans who altered the course of history.
As much as Joe loved collecting coins and stamps, Joe's greatest love was for his family. One of Joe's most memorable events was his 80th Surprise Birthday Party held on February 29, 2020 at the Cotton Patch Café in Plainview, TX. All his brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews attended the party to shower him with love, hugs, kisses and gifts.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Prisca Mendoza; brother, Ramon Mendoza; and sister, Dolores 'Dee' Carrasco.
Those left to cherish his memory are two brothers, Richard Mendoza and wife Diane of Colorado Springs, CO. Gustavo 'Gus' Mendoza and wife Sherry of Denton, TX. Four sisters, Amelia 'Amy' Zapata of San Antonio, TX. Rosa Garza and husband Reyes of Plainview, Linda Mendoza of North Richland Hills, TX. Lydia Castillo of Plainview, Gloria Morrow and husband Brenn of Fairview, TX. his family in Wichita, Kansas and various nieces and nephews, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joe's absence will be felt, but he will always remain a living presence in our hearts.
Joe's remains will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date in 2021 under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com