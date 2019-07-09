Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Louis Martinez. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Louis Martinez, Sr., 77 of Plainview, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 6, 2019. A Funeral Service is scheduled for 2 o' clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Pastor Joe Barrera officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6-8 o' clock in the evening on Tuesday at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Joe Louis Martinez, Sr. was born on August 6, 1941 in Coleman, TX to Demetrio Martinez and Maria Cardenas Martinez. He married the love of his life, Beatrice Mercado, on December 22, 1959. Joe had a long and successful career as a paint and auto body repair and customization man. He also had a lifelong passion for the sport of boxing. Joe coached many young men and influenced many more with his knowledge of the sport.

He was preceded in death by his parents: five brothers and one son: Michael Martinez.

Joe is survived by his wife: Beatrice of the home; five children: Joe Louis Martinez, Jr. and wife Rachel Martinez-Perez, Merkie and wife Virginia Martinez, Brig and Diana Martinez, Margie Ambriz and husband Mark and April Ballard; seven siblings: Susie Vera and husband Arthur of Plainview, Rosa Martinez of Tennessee, Billy Martinez and wife Janice of Missouri, Leandro Martinez and wife Sandy of Fort Worth, George Martinez and wife Lena of Hale Center, Eliseo Martinez and wife Margaret of Houston, and Ricky Martinez and wife Angelina of Hale Center.

