Joe Vern Lust, 72, of Dimmitt, Texas passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 2:00PM in the First Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Sullivan officiating. Burial will follow in Castro Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. A viewing will be held on Monday from 3:00PM – 6:00PM at the funeral home.
Joe Vern Lust was born on June 15, 1948 in Dimmitt, Texas to Houston Lust and Doris (Finck) Lust. Joe grew up in Dimmitt, Texas and graduated from Dimmitt High School in 1966. He then attended Texas Tech University where he graduated in 1971. After graduating he began selling crop insurance with Texas Farm Bureau for several years and then he began farming in Castro County. He later went back to work for Texas Farm Bureau before his retirement.
Joe enjoyed hunting, working with leather, riding horses, reading, studying history and collecting knives. He was always willing to sharpen anyone's knives when needed.
Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Doris (Finck) Lust, 2 sons, Ryan Smith and wife Audra of Lubbock, TX, and Zach Smith and wife Sheri of Dimmitt, TX, 1 daughter, Tiffany Nino and husband Zeke of Lubbock, TX, 1 brother, Rex Lust and wife Carol of Dimmitt, TX, 3 sisters, Sue Summers and husband Charlie of Dimmitt, TX, Flo Touchstone of Lubbock, TX and Ann Cayton and husband Keith of Mesa, AZ, 6 grandchildren, Jesslyn, Caitlan and husband Cody, Colton, Maddie, Denham and Lennon.
Memorials may be made to Texas Home Health, 5201 Indiana Ave., Ste. 200, Lubbock, Texas 79413.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Houston Lust.
