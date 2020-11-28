1/
Joel Magallan Sr.
Joel Magallan, Sr., 61, of Hale Center, passed from this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home in Hale Center, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020, at The Church of God of The Firstborn, with Brother Paul Alvarado and Brother Amos Magallan, son, officiating. Interment will follow at Hale Center Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Hale Center.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 28, 2020.
