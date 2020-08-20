1/1
Joel McElrath
1944 - 2020
Joel McElrath, 76, of Plainview passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Plainview with Jacob West officiating. Burial will be in Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Joel was born on January 21, 1944 to Alvin and Alta Mae McElrath in Pampa, TX. He graduated from Pampa High School and attended college where he achieved his MBA and his BBA. His career as a computer programmer for Mobil Oil took him too many cities across Texas, Louisiana, and Colorado and even to London, England. He met Clare working at Mobil and they were married in Irving, Texas on February 3, 1973. He absolutely loved his grandchildren. He had a love for woodworking. He also was a deacon for most of his life starting at Quail Valley Baptist Church then moving to First Baptist Church in Grapevine and Acton Baptist Church in Granbury, Crestview Baptist Church in Midland and finally transferring to First Baptist Church in Plainview. He was very active in his church and also did a lot of volunteer work for Jobs for Life which helped teach computer skills.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Norman McElrath.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Clare McElrath of Plainview; his daughter, Lori Franklin and husband Scott of Plainview, his son L.D. McElrath and wife Nicole of Hurst, TX; five grandchildren, Emily Franklin, Timothy Franklin, Zachary Franklin, Drake McElrath and Alexa McElrath; several nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
