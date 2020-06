Or Copy this URL to Share

John Baird, age 46, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Silverton. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Silverton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store