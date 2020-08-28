The family of John "Bill" Evans of Wolfforth, Texas, will celebrate his life of 84 years Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, Lubbock, TX. or go to www.memorialdesigners.net.
(masks required).
Bill passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, from health-related complications. He was born April 25, 1936, to J.B. and Mina Rose (Evans) Staniforth in Post, TX.
Bill graduated from Hale Center High School in 1954 and attended Howard Payne College on a football scholarship. He served in the U. S. Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division and later as a member of the Military Police.
Bill and Karen (Foshee) were married on March 18, 1961, celebrating 59 years in 2020. Bill worked in the cotton gin business in Lockney, Hale Center, and Brownfield for approximately 55 years, retiring in 2017.
Bill was known for his love of family and charismatic charm, which inspired devotion in others. He was a friend to all and always willing to go the extra mile for someone in need. He was a gentle giant and loved to tell stories. Bill attended Monterey Church of Christ.
Survivors include Karen, three children Kevin (Reagan) of Ontario, CA; Rebecca Swan of Lubbock, TX; Jerry Don of Hewitt, TX; two brothers Bob Evans (Bev) of Plainview, TX; Maxey Evans (Norma) of Cross Plains, TX; three sisters Bonnie Shackelford of Austin, TX; Sue McBeth (Bobby) of Plainview, TX; Jo Alice Partin of Abilene, TX.
Bill was blessed with eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Hailey Evans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to Lubbock Children's Home or Meals on Wheels.