John Castro, 72 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Nicolas Rendon of St Alice Catholic Church, celebrating. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 in the evening on Thursday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home

John was born on September 2, 1947 to Richard N. and Felicita Castro in Toledo, OH. He married the love of his life, Carolina Martinez, on September 21, 1971; they have been in the community since 1978. John honorably served his country in the United States Army and later reenlisting with the Army Reserves with 29 years of service. His last title was Command Sergeant Major, USAR. John had many accomplishments while serving in the Army including: Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Overseas Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and Honorable Order of Santa Barbara. He made the decision to further his education and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1988 with a BA in Psychology. John was an avid Red Raider fan and enjoyed tailgating and going to football games. John was also part of the Texas Tech University Alumni Association, Lions Club and Meals on Wheels board. A favorite pastime of his was working on classic cars and showing them in classic car shows. He enjoyed bowling in singles and couples leagues at Plainview Bowling Alley. John had a passion for helping others but, above all, John was a man of God. He was a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. John was a member of St. Alice Catholic Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter: Michelle Castro and one sister: Diana Castro.

John is survived by his wife: Carolina of the home; two daughters: Kristina Jo Quijano and husband Eric of San Antonio and Kimberly Jo Coleman and husband Christopher of Plainview; six brothers: Jose Castro of Lockney, Pete Castro of Sacramento, CA, Richard Castro of Harvey, LA, Frank Castro of Plainview, Paul Castro of Denver, CO and Jesus Castro of Amarillo; six sisters: Cipriana Garcia of Lubbock, Cathy Rosales of Lockney, Gloria Ellis of Plainview, Angie Ochoa of Amarillo, Irene Leija of Lubbock and Jovita Hernandez of Amarillo; and grandchildren: Takara J. and Kalissa M. Coleman, Daniel J., Noah J., and Joshua J. Quijano.

