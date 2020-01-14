Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John David "JD" Dickerson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

( July 05, 1979 - January 09, 2020 )

John David ("JD") Dickerson radiated life.

John David was born on July 5, 1979 and left this life much too quickly and unexpectedly on January 9, 2020. He was a devoted husband to Kimberley, a much beloved father to Macy, Colt and Cash, a treasured son to his parents, Cheryl and Larry Dickerson, and a cherished brother to his sister, Mary Elizabeth, and a precious grandson to his Nanaw, Virginia Dickerson. He was their world, and they were his.

John David was preceded in death by his grandparents Tillie and Marshall Kemp and Gerald Dickerson.

He married Kimberley Jo Cumbie on August 14, 2004 in Plainview, Texas. Together they have three children Macy (age 12), and twins Colt and Cash (age 8). He made their world magical, and they were the center of his! He made every day for them an adventure and provided experiences for them with memories that will last more than a lifetime.

JD was a talented pianist and a scratch golfer. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1997. He was a star member of A Capella and tried his best to steal the show at Red, White, and Blue Revue every year. He played for the Plainview High golf team. Golf became his passionate hobby in life. As an adult, he won numerous golf tournaments both near and far.

For the past several years JD has run Dickerson Roofing Co., a company started by his father. He was also managing partner of both APEX Collision in Plainview and Hillcrest Country Club in Lubbock. He had many other diversified business ventures in the Plainview area. He was a lifelong member of St. Alice Catholic Church. He grew up serving as an altar boy where he wore a pious but with a mischievous look on his face when serving.

JD was a loyal friend to many far and wide. His friendships were deep and lasting. He was "walking fun"! He was a great story teller and a great prankster. He knew how to laugh at himself but certainly never wanted to be upstaged. He carried a confidence about him that made people around him more confident. JD was very charismatic, and he drew people to him. He had friends of all ages - whether that friend was 20 years old or 80, he loved them all the same. He was always generous with his time. If you needed a minute, he would give you an hour.

John David's kindness and generosity were real. He was genuine and sincere in everything he did. He always held his family and friends close to his heart. He was quick to listen - but also quick to talk - and always very slow to anger. He was simply always in a good mood. He was always very appreciative of others and respected their opinions - but he preferred having the last word in any conversation.

JD was fiercely competitive in both golf and business, but he never allowed his competitiveness to impact his friendships. His favorite phrase was "You are awesome. Keep being awesome." If you didn't already know, JD was a winner and made sure he was surrounded by winners.

John David had a passion for hunting, fishing, golfing and life itself. These were his happy places, and he wanted to share this with his family and friends. It was important for him to make sure you had a good story to bring home. He lived everyday to the fullest.

JD had many cousins. He knew how to make family reunions rock. JD loved to perform in the family talent show. While they questioned his talent, they never questioned his love of the spotlight. After every reunion, the cousins left believing in the legend of John David (that he created in their minds).

One of JD's passions was going to Vegas with his wife, family, and friends or anyone else he could talk into going. When he went, JD planned the trip perfectly. His goal was to make every trip memorable. Anyone who has ever been with the man would all agree he was the LUCKIEST gambler they had ever seen. Friday Night Poker Nights were the highlight of the week for his friends. Lots of good times were had.

JD left an immense void in many lives. He was deeply loved and will be mourned by all.

Celebration of John David's life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainview, Texas. The interment will follow Mass at the Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary and visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, 6:00 at St. Alice Catholic Church in Plainview. The family invites everyone who loved JD to come tell their fun and funny stories Monday night.

We all have a great JD story. Stories, pictures, and remembrance can be emailed to Mary Elizabeth at

The family suggests memorials to the St. Alice Catholic Church, a Memorial Fund in In John David's honor in care of Happy State Bank, or a .

