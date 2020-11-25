1/
John Edward Anthony
1958 - 2020
John Edward Anthony was born Nov. 1, 1958 in Augusta, Georgia to Thomas Edward Anthony and Sylvia Story Anthony. He passed away on Nov. 16, 2020 in Midland, Texas.
John was a 1976 graduate of Richmond Academy in Augusta, Ga and a 1980 graduate of Berry College, Mt. Berry, GA. He also attended Augusta Area Technical School in Augusta, Georgia. He was an electronics technician for many years at Anthony's Radio and TV service in Augusta and OK TV in Plainview, TX. He later obtained his teaching certification and taught in Post, TX, Odessa, TX and was employed by Midland ISD at the time of his death.
He was a Georgia sports fan: the University of Georgia Bulldogs, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Masters' golf tournament.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sylvia; his mother- and father-in-law, George and Joann Douglas of Alma, Ga; a brother-in-law, George D. Douglas of Warwick, Ga; a sister-in-law, Renee Douglas of Alma, GA, and a fiancée, Pam Tarin of Odessa, TX
He is survived by his sons, Alexander Anthony and Benjamin Anthony of Hale Center; his sisters, Nancy Oellerich (Dale) and Maxine Smelts (Jerry) both of Augusta, GA; his companion, his former wife and mother of his sons, Susan Douglas Anthony of Hale Center, and several nieces and nephews.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
November 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with John OHS. My deepest condolences to his sons and family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Angie Gomez
Coworker
