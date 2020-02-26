Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Prayer Service 6:00 PM Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John F. Lafuente, Sr. 81 of Plainview, TX passed away on February 18, 2020. Services for Mr. Lafuente will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Plainview with Pastor Inakis Lopez officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are under the personal care of Lemons Funeral Home.

Mr. Lafuente was born July 14, 1938 in Brady, TX to Antonio and Eloisa (Flores) Lafuente. John married Dolores "Lina" Favila on April 12, 1958 in Plainview, TX. John was a carpenter and overall handyman. He enjoyed working on his rent houses and loved being around his family. He was a member and treasurer of San Juan United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife: Dolores "Lina" Lafuente of Plainview; four sons, John, Jr. (Ofelia) Lafuente of Dimmitt, TX, Edward (Eloida) Lafuente of Plainview, TX, Ben (Maribel) Lafuente of Phoenix, AZ and

Eric (Christy) Lafuente of Plainview, TX; three daughters, Brenda Chapa of Tucson, AZ, Dianna (Ernest) Esquivel of Plainview, TX and Doris (Albert) Chapa of Plainview, TX; three brothers, Lupe (Gloria) Lafuente of Austin, TX, Johnny and Henry Lafuente of Plainview; seven sisters, Anita Rositas of Austin, TX, Francis (Gilbert) Tovar of Austin, TX, Antonia Sosa of Austin, TX, Carrie (Arnulfo) Solis of Amarillo, TX,

Florinda Hayes of Plainview, TX, Mary Martinez of Austin, TX and Cecelia (Humberto) Ortiz of Plainview, TX. 27 Grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Lafuente.

John F. Lafuente, Sr. 81 of Plainview, TX passed away on February 18, 2020. Services for Mr. Lafuente will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Plainview with Pastor Inakis Lopez officiating. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are under the personal care of Lemons Funeral Home.Mr. Lafuente was born July 14, 1938 in Brady, TX to Antonio and Eloisa (Flores) Lafuente. John married Dolores "Lina" Favila on April 12, 1958 in Plainview, TX. John was a carpenter and overall handyman. He enjoyed working on his rent houses and loved being around his family. He was a member and treasurer of San Juan United Methodist Church.He is survived by his wife: Dolores "Lina" Lafuente of Plainview; four sons, John, Jr. (Ofelia) Lafuente of Dimmitt, TX, Edward (Eloida) Lafuente of Plainview, TX, Ben (Maribel) Lafuente of Phoenix, AZ andEric (Christy) Lafuente of Plainview, TX; three daughters, Brenda Chapa of Tucson, AZ, Dianna (Ernest) Esquivel of Plainview, TX and Doris (Albert) Chapa of Plainview, TX; three brothers, Lupe (Gloria) Lafuente of Austin, TX, Johnny and Henry Lafuente of Plainview; seven sisters, Anita Rositas of Austin, TX, Francis (Gilbert) Tovar of Austin, TX, Antonia Sosa of Austin, TX, Carrie (Arnulfo) Solis of Amarillo, TX,Florinda Hayes of Plainview, TX, Mary Martinez of Austin, TX and Cecelia (Humberto) Ortiz of Plainview, TX. 27 Grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.John was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard Lafuente. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close