John Riley Skaggs, 80 formerly of Plainview, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. Services for Mr. Skaggs will be at 2:00PM, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel in Plainview with Lewis Senters of Northwest Church of Christ officiating, assisted by J.R. Skaggs. Viewing for Mr. Skaggs will be from Noon till 6:00PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Lemons Funeral Home. Family will receive visitors from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home in Plainview.

Longtime banker and civic leader John Riley Skaggs passed peacefully from this life and into the presence of his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2020, at Amarillo, Texas. He was born on September 1, 1939, to John Edward "Jack" and Maxine Skaggs. He was raised in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School. Following in his father's footsteps, he attended The University of Texas and was a proud Longhorn and life member of the Ex-Students Association.

John was predeceased by his parents and daughter, Sandra Ann Lampkin. He is survived by his wife, Sally Skaggs of Amarillo; sons John Randolph Skaggs (Shearon) and Edward Riley Skaggs (Tina); and daughter Debra Elaine Termin (Michael); all of the Houston area. Also surviving him is his brother, Michael Edward Skaggs (Susan) of Henderson, Nevada

He is also survived by his stepchildren, Nancy Gormley, John Holt (Ann), and Sally Ann Emerson (Don). John also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

John and Sally took great pleasure in their time together, which included extensive travel adventures. He also enjoyed aviating, Republican politics, and driving the numerous classic muscle cars he owned over the years.

He spent three decades as a bank executive and director in Plainview and the Houston area, where he specialized in aircraft financing. For twelve years he was chairman of the Plainview Air Show, during which time it developed into one of the premier aerial events in the Southwest. He also served in leadership roles in Kiwanis International, Rotary International, Toastmasters, the Experimental Aviation Association, the Plainview Roadrunners Car Club, and the Texas Air & Space Museum. John also co-chaired the fund drive committee that established the Llano Estacado Museum at Wayland Baptist University, and was a past director of the Plainview Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he served many years as chairman of the Hale County Republican Party.

The family is indebted to Mackenzie Knight and the caregivers at Good Life Senior Living for affording John the freedom and dignity that marked his final days.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home in Plainview. Details can be viewed on their website: Lemons Funeral Home : Plainview, Texas (TX). In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his honor to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo TX 79109; or Texas Air & Space Museum, PO Box 31535, Amarillo TX 79120; would be greatly appreciated.



