John T. Francis, age 86, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17,2020 at Rock Creek Church of Christ located 8 miles southwest of Silverton. Interment will follow at Silverton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Moore-Rose Visitation Parlor in Silverton. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Silverton.

John was born October 20, 1933 to Louis William and Allena Jewel (Irvin) Francis in Silverton, Texas. He grew up there and graduated from Silverton High School. On May 23, 1953, John married the love of his life, Maebelle Davis, in Clovis, New Mexico. He spent his life working as a farmer and rancher, as well as being very active in his community. John served on every civic board in town including the school board and proudly serving as the president of the Silverton Cemetery Association for many years. He also served as an elder at the Rock Creek Church of Christ for many years. His hobbies and interests were many but included woodworking and music. John played both the guitar and the keyboard, and he was an avid supporter of the Caprock Jamboree and enjoyed the wealth of talent it showcased over the years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He will be greatly missed by his many family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Dave Russell Francis; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Those left to cherish John's memory are his wife of 67 years, Maebelle Francis; two daughters, Lori House and husband Gary of Plainview, and Lesa Johnson and husband James of Chattanooga, Tennessee; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and one brother, Alvie Francis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Silverton Cemetery Association.



