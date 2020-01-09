John T. Hooten, 76, passed away Friday December 6, 2019. A Memorial Service is scheduled for 3:30 in the afternoon on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Lemons Memorial Chapel with Earl McDonough officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
John was born July 4, 1943 in Greenville, Texas to Frank and Marie Hooten. After serving in the US Army, he worked for the City of Plainview Sanitation Department and later as the crossing guard for Highland Elementary before he retired.
Mr. Hooten was proceeded in death by his wife Carmelita and a daughter, Synthia Pinkerton.
He is survived by his 3 children: Symantha Pinkerton, Shane Hooten, and Tyler Hooten; 3 grandchildren: Jewellee Pinkerton, Branden Pinkerton, and Shelby Hooten.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 9, 2020