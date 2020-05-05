Johnny Bill 'JB' Sue entered the gates of Heaven on May 1, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 63 years, sons and daughter-in-loves. Johnny was born in Winnsboro, Texas to Sally Mae and John Thomas Sue on January 23, 1936. His family moved to Floydada, Texas in 1949 where he lived until his passing.

In March 1955, he met the love of his life, Margie Ellen Taylor Sue at Bible Baptist Church. Since that time, Johnny has been an active member and deacon of the church. Johnny and Margie married September 8, 1956. In 1957 they moved to Canadian, Texas, returning to Floydada in 1959. July 1957, Johnny enlisted in the United States Armed Forces, Army Division. After military service and working with other motor companies, he started his business, Quality Body Shop, in February 1962. Margie and Johnny were in business together until his retirement in 2008. In addition to running his business, Johnny served the community with his service on the Floydada City Council from 1970 – 1980.

Over his 84 years of loving life, Johnny Bill was surrounded by family and friends. He never met a stranger and always had a joke to share. His love for God, his family and friends were always apparent in everything he did. Being the father of two sons, he attended many sports and school activities. He may have been rushing from work to an event, but he was always there. This tradition continued with the love of his grandsons. Margie and he spent countless hours traveling to any event the grandsons were participating in. Papa was their greatest fan.

When not traveling the South Plains to attend grandson's events, summer family time was at White River Lake. Papa taught all the grandsons to water ski, fish and drive the lake golf cart. In addition to summer water activities, the family took many winter ski trips.

Johnny Bill is survived by his wife, Margie, son Sheldon Bill Sue (wife Atha) of Floydada, Texas son Kelby Trent Sue (wife Niki) of Lubbock, Texas. He is survived by his grandsons, Taylor Blake Sue (wife Molly) of Floydada, Texas, Regan Reade Sue (wife Sydney) of Austin, Texas and Cayden Field Sue (fiancé Bailey Melton) of Dallas, Texas; great-grandson, Sawyer Blake Sue and sister, Irene Sue Rushing.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Sally Mae and John Thomas Sue, grandson Tanner Bill Sue, sisters, Verna Lee 'Sue' Sewell and Christine Sue Noble; brothers, William Oscar Sue, Henry Forest 'Buddy' Sue and Robert Floyd Sue.

In respect of social distancing, Graveside Service will be held Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Floyd County Memorial Cemetery, Floydada, Texas. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home, Floydada, Texas.

