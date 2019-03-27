Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Perez Sr.. View Sign

Johnny Perez, Sr., 73, of Kress, Texas died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel.

Johnny was born September 22, 1945 in Floresville, Texas to Juan and Refugia (Sanchez) Perez. He served in the Army and married Frances Armandarez on November 5, 1968 in Vernon, Texas. He was a printing press operator for Exxon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lidia Perez and a brother Alfredo Perez.

Survivors include his wife Francis Perez of Kress; his sons, Kenny Perez of Lubbock, Johnny Perez, Jr. and Jerald Perez, both of Kress; his daughter, Cynthia Perez of Houston; his brothers, Rudolph Perez, Jerry Perez, both of Houston; his sisters, JoAnn Jimenez and JoElda Gonzales, also of Houston; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at

Johnny Perez, Sr., 73, of Kress, Texas died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel.Johnny was born September 22, 1945 in Floresville, Texas to Juan and Refugia (Sanchez) Perez. He served in the Army and married Frances Armandarez on November 5, 1968 in Vernon, Texas. He was a printing press operator for Exxon.He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lidia Perez and a brother Alfredo Perez.Survivors include his wife Francis Perez of Kress; his sons, Kenny Perez of Lubbock, Johnny Perez, Jr. and Jerald Perez, both of Kress; his daughter, Cynthia Perez of Houston; his brothers, Rudolph Perez, Jerry Perez, both of Houston; his sisters, JoAnn Jimenez and JoElda Gonzales, also of Houston; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Funeral Home Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview

3605 S.W. 3rd Street

Plainview , TX 79072

806-296-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close