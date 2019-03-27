Johnny Perez, Sr., 73, of Kress, Texas died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, March 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Perez Sr..
A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Kornerstone Chapel.
Johnny was born September 22, 1945 in Floresville, Texas to Juan and Refugia (Sanchez) Perez. He served in the Army and married Frances Armandarez on November 5, 1968 in Vernon, Texas. He was a printing press operator for Exxon.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lidia Perez and a brother Alfredo Perez.
Survivors include his wife Francis Perez of Kress; his sons, Kenny Perez of Lubbock, Johnny Perez, Jr. and Jerald Perez, both of Kress; his daughter, Cynthia Perez of Houston; his brothers, Rudolph Perez, Jerry Perez, both of Houston; his sisters, JoAnn Jimenez and JoElda Gonzales, also of Houston; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019