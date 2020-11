Jose Albert Cavazos, age 88, was called to our Heavenly Father on October 30, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery. Open visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

