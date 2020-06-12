Jose Camacho Ramos "El Guerro", 72, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.The family has requested no children are allowed and masks are required at both services. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Rev. George Poonely of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiating. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held at 6:00 P.M. Sunday evening at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
Jose was born on July 14,1947 in Mexico to Manuel Suarez Ramos and Fidela (Camacho) Ramos. He married Maria Elena Lovington on September 14, 1964 in Plainview, Texas. He was a member of at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a served as a Eucharistic Minister.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Eduardo Ramos, Raymond Ramos and Manuel Ramos.
He is survived by his wife Maria Lovington Ramos of Plainview; three daughters, Patricia Ramos Davis and husband Thomas of Garland, Becky Swigart and husband Charles of Sanger, Monica Mora and husband Richard of Plainview; one son, Jose Ramos and Sylvia Urrutia of Lubbock, six brothers, Vidal Ramos and wife Mary of Amarillo, Ambrosia Ramos and wife Lydia of Amarillo, Fidel Ramos of Plainview, Martin Ramos and wife Nena of Oklahoma City, Ralph Ramos of Rock Springs, Angel Ramos of Lubbock; seven sisters, Rosa Martinez and husband Abraham of Plainview, Esther Montez and husband Hector of Ulysses, KS, Ermalinda Arredonda of Plainview, Flora Ortiz and husband Jose of Port O'Conner, TX, Clara Padilla and husband Roy of Owantana, MN, Rita Tonche of Ulysses, KS, Sylvia Padilla of Lubbock; eleven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.