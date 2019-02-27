Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Jaramillo Salinas. View Sign

Jose Jaramillo Salinas, 66, of Plainview, TX, passed from this life on February 23, 2019. A mass service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A rosary is scheduled on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Bartley Funeral Home from 7-8 p.m.

Jose was born on January 1, 1953 to Jesus and Teresa (Jaramillo). He married Hope Trevino on March 26, 1969 in La Mesa, Texas. Jose farmed with his father and worked in the oil fields in his younger years. He worked as maintenance for Plainview Independent School District for 25 years. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him

Those left to cherish his memory is his wife; Hope Salinas of Plainview, Texas, daughter; Cindy Salinas of Plainview, Texas, son; Tim Salinas and wife, Marcela, of Plainview, Texas, 3 sisters and 2 brothers, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Jesus and Teresa Salinas, son; Joe Salinas Jr., and grandson; Adam Salinas.

