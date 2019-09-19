Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jose Luiz "Cheeze" Orona, 33 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 1 o' clock in the afternoon on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father George Poonely celebrating. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Wednesday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Jose Luiz "Cheeze" Orona was born on August 18, 1986 to Vicente and Sandra Orona in Plainview, TX. He attended Plainview Independent School District. Cheeze enjoyed cooking for his family and friends but especially for his nieces and nephews. Anytime they told "Uncle Cheeze" they were hungry he would whip something up right away and would give them anything they asked for. He had a kind heart and loved children. Cheeze also enjoyed mowing yards but above all, he loved his daughter, Jazmin Gissle, unconditionally and would do anything for her. Cheeze was known by many and will be missed but never forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother: Geneve Quintero.

Cheeze is survived by his parents: Vicente and Sandra Orona of Plainview; one daughter: Jazmine Giselle Orona of San Angelo, TX; five brothers: Samuel and Jimmy Orona of Lubbock, Miguel and Vincent of Plainview and Timmy Orona of Friona; and numerous nieces and nephews.

