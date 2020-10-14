Jose Vega, Jr., 79, passed away on October 9, 2020. A funeral mass will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Rev. Reymundo Manriquez officiating. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A rosary will be held 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 16, 2020 in Kornerstone Chapel.
Jose was born on August 10, 1941 in Morelia Michoacan Mexico to Jose Vega, Sr and Epifania (Vasquez) Vega. He worked for Cargill Meat Solutions for 43 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Plainview. He loved traveling with his family especially during his birthday week.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his seven sisters, Felicita Vega of Plainview, Amelia Sanchez of Plainview, Teresa Machala of Dallas, Juana Vega of Canyon, Isabel Vega of Amarillo, Maria F. Smith of Amarillo, Beatris Vega of Amarillo; three brothers, Manuel Vega of Canyon, Carlos Vega of Amarillo, Alberto Vega of Wylie.
