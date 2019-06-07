Josefa Sanchez, 103, of Olton, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Fr. John Cherolikal officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Ramage Funeral Directors.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald from June 7 to June 9, 2019