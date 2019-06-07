Josefa Sanchez

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Ramage Funeral Directors
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Olton, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Catholic Church,
Obituary
Send Flowers

Josefa Sanchez, 103, of Olton, died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Olton. Rosary will be said at 7:00 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Olton. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, with Fr. John Cherolikal officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Ramage Funeral Directors.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.