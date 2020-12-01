Joseph "Don" Robertson of Lubbock passed away at home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born November 1, 1946 in Clovis, NM to J.M. and Della Mae Robertson. Don grew up in Tucumcari, NM where he came to know Jesus Christ as his Savior at the age of 9 years old. Don spent the rest of his life sharing the Love and Truth of the Gospel of Christ with every person he met. While attending Wayland Baptist University, Don met his wife, Barbara, and they married on August 26, 1966. Over their 54 years of marriage, Don pastored and Barbara served several churches: First Baptist Church – Grady, NM; First Baptist Church – Edmonson, TX; Blodgett Street Baptist Church – Carlsbad, NM; and lastly College Heights Baptist Church – Plainview, TX – for 26 years. He was a former member of the State of New Mexico Executive Board and the Board of Directors for the New Mexico Children's Home. He also served roles as Chairman of the Convention's Policy and Personnel Committee, and Vice Moderator of the Pecos Valley Association. He served on the Wayland Baptist University Board of Trustees for several years. "Brother Don" tirelessly served his congregations, relentlessly preaching hard yet absolute truths of the Bible, and was known as a great mentor. His discretion and lifelong examples between truth and discipline, and that of compassion and forgiveness was unparalleled; to his congregation, his community, and with his ever-growing family. He loved his God, his wife, his family, and his job, in that respective order. And preached it from the pulpit for over 40 years. His pizza making skills were unmatchable, and enjoyed by generations. He was loyal, persevering, and especially giving. Don loved fishing trips to New Mexico and Colorado with his kids and grandkids.
His children, who found him to be the "wisest man we've ever met", are Steve Robertson of Dallas, Stan & Angela Robertson of Lubbock, Matt & Becky Robertson of Ransom Canyon, and Alesha & Andy Ellis of Plainview.
He looked forward to any day of the week that one of his children or grandchildren were playing a sport. His competitive spirit thrived with pride for all that they accomplished both "on the court, and off of the field." He loved and supported all of his community athletic programs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.M & Della Mae Robertson of Tucumcari, NM, and his brother David E. Robertson of Spokane, WA. He is survived by his sister, Joan Smith, formerly of Las Vegas, NM, and brother, Jack Robertson of Bothell, WA.
His greatest joy, was experienced later in life with the love of his five grandchildren: Trael, Sawyer, Ellie, Kingston and Laiken Jo. He had many nieces and nephews of whom were very special to him.
The family would like to give a special thanks to family, friends, Dr. Rodolfo Martinez and staff at Joe Arrington Cancer Center for all of the support and encouragement over the last six years as Don battled esophageal cancer. Don persevered through the treatments with grace, and continued to inspire doctors, nurses, and frontline workers, and again family… that nothing is impossible with God.
Celebration of life will be at 1:30 pm, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church, Plainview, TX, to be officiated by Travis Hart. The graveside service will follow under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Buckner Children's Home, 129 Brentwood Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416 or College Heights Baptist Church, 802 Quincy St., Plainview, TX 79072
