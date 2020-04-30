Joy Bradley, of Granbury, TX, passed away on April 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Kyle Brock officiating. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
She was born November 3, 1933 in Caddo County, OK to L.E. and Nell (Ramsey) Walker. She married Melvin Bradley on September 1, 1951 in Olustee, OK. She was a devoted wife to her husband Melvin, a loving mother and an exceptional Granmom.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Bradley, her son Doug Bradley, her daughter Brenda Bradley, her parents, L.E. and Nell Walker, brothers, Loyal and Dean, sisters, Arletta, Fay and Betty.
She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Seale and husband Donnie of Amarillo, Pam Hood and husband Marty of Granbury; her sister, Carol Ellis and husband Troy of Huntsville, AL; three grandchildren, Melissa Murphree and husband David of Plainview, Heather Irby and husband Ryan of Dallas, Brandon Seale of Lubbock; three step grandchildren Matt Hood and wife Sarah of Williamsburg, VA, Nathan Hood of Lubbock, Natalie Hood of Lubbock; seven great grandchildren, Gracie, Hunter and Daxson Murphree, Caroline, Hayes and Josephine Irby, Carson Seale; and three step great grandchildren, Cameron and Landon Hood and Berklynn Hood.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 446, Lockney, TX, 79241 or .
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2020