Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Bradley. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Graveside service 11:00 AM Plainview Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Joy Bradley, of Granbury, TX, passed away on April 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Kyle Brock officiating. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

She was born November 3, 1933 in Caddo County, OK to L.E. and Nell (Ramsey) Walker. She married Melvin Bradley on September 1, 1951 in Olustee, OK. She was a devoted wife to her husband Melvin, a loving mother and an exceptional Granmom.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Bradley, her son Doug Bradley, her daughter Brenda Bradley, her parents, L.E. and Nell Walker, brothers, Loyal and Dean, sisters, Arletta, Fay and Betty.

She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Seale and husband Donnie of Amarillo, Pam Hood and husband Marty of Granbury; her sister, Carol Ellis and husband Troy of Huntsville, AL; three grandchildren, Melissa Murphree and husband David of Plainview, Heather Irby and husband Ryan of Dallas, Brandon Seale of Lubbock; three step grandchildren Matt Hood and wife Sarah of Williamsburg, VA, Nathan Hood of Lubbock, Natalie Hood of Lubbock; seven great grandchildren, Gracie, Hunter and Daxson Murphree, Caroline, Hayes and Josephine Irby, Carson Seale; and three step great grandchildren, Cameron and Landon Hood and Berklynn Hood.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 446, Lockney, TX, 79241 or .

Online condolences may be made at

Joy Bradley, of Granbury, TX, passed away on April 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Kyle Brock officiating. Services are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.She was born November 3, 1933 in Caddo County, OK to L.E. and Nell (Ramsey) Walker. She married Melvin Bradley on September 1, 1951 in Olustee, OK. She was a devoted wife to her husband Melvin, a loving mother and an exceptional Granmom.She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Bradley, her son Doug Bradley, her daughter Brenda Bradley, her parents, L.E. and Nell Walker, brothers, Loyal and Dean, sisters, Arletta, Fay and Betty.She is survived by her two daughters, Connie Seale and husband Donnie of Amarillo, Pam Hood and husband Marty of Granbury; her sister, Carol Ellis and husband Troy of Huntsville, AL; three grandchildren, Melissa Murphree and husband David of Plainview, Heather Irby and husband Ryan of Dallas, Brandon Seale of Lubbock; three step grandchildren Matt Hood and wife Sarah of Williamsburg, VA, Nathan Hood of Lubbock, Natalie Hood of Lubbock; seven great grandchildren, Gracie, Hunter and Daxson Murphree, Caroline, Hayes and Josephine Irby, Carson Seale; and three step great grandchildren, Cameron and Landon Hood and Berklynn Hood.The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 446, Lockney, TX, 79241 or .Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations