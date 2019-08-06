Joy Fulller, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Chapel in Plainview, Texas. Burial will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A visitation will be at 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Joy was born on October 8, 1929 to Dudley and Clara Towns. She graduated from high school at Cotton Center. She married Troy Fuller on January 31, 1947. She loved to play bridge and she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Fuller; her parents; one brother, Carl Towns and one sister, Mary Lynn Rice.
She is survived by two daughters, Glenda Fuller of Plainview and Lana Branam and husband Stan of Plainview; one brother, Lee Towns and wife Sharon of Lubbock; two grandchildren, Joshua Branam and wife Lya of Slaton and Summer Gibson and husband Zachary of Graham, TX; five great grandchildren; Makenzie Reeves, Hunter Branam, Noah Branam, Adyley Gibson and Gannon Gibson.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2019