Joyce Green, 80, of Petersburg passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Petersburg Cemetery with Ken Terrell officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview, Texas.
A visitation service will be held 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Green was born on June 10, 1939 in Oklahoma to George and Donnie (Cupp) Sherling. She grew up in Lubbock and attended schools there. She married Eugene Green on January 21, 1956 in Lubbock. She was a beautician and owned and operated her own business for many years before retiring in 2007. She loved crossword puzzles, gardening and especially her family. She also loved animals and enjoyed camping and fishing when her and Eugene were younger. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Petersburg.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother, George "Bud" Sherling and three sisters, Beatrice Williamson, Lois Sherling and Patsy Yowell.
She is survived by her daughter, Debby Kay Terrell and husband Ken of Milsap, TX; Curtis Wayne Green and wife Lizette of Canyon, TX; four grandchildren, Chad Green and wife Jennifer, Michael Green, Bradley Terrell and Kaylee Terrell; two great grandchildren, Maddie and Avery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Hale County Humane Society, 500 Blk SW 3rd, Plainview, Texas 79072
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 26, 2019