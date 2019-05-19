Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Lane Walberg. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Kress First Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

In loving memory of Joyce Lane Walberg

Born: May 31, 1930

Death Date: January 24, 2018

Joyce Lane Walberg, age 87, returned to be with the Lord on January 24, 2018 in Midland, Texas. Left to cherish the memories of their beloved mother are her children, Doni Whigham/daughter and her husband Terry, Zindi Cooper/daughter and her husband, Fletch, Quinn Walberg/son, along with 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Walberg, her parents, Ray and J.O. Lane of Kress, Texas, and siblings, A.T. Lane of Kress, Texas, Charlene Stark of Tulia, Texas, and Carmelita Johnson of Tulia, Texas.

Joyce was born in Kress, Texas where she later graduated from high school. She met the love of her life, Donald Walberg, during the harvest season in Swisher County, Texas. They married May 28, 1949, and spent 64 years together before Donald went to be with Jesus on December 8, 2013.

Joyce loved music, and God blessed her with a musical talent! She began playing the piano at the First United Methodist Church in Kress, Texas when she was 11 years old. While raising her family in Pampa, Texas, Joyce was vice-president of Pampa Music Teacher Association and taught piano lessons for 15 years., She played dinner music for Pampa Chamber of Commerce functions, Furr's Cafeteria, Holiday Inn, weddings, funerals, and many private events for over 60 years. She especially loved playing the organ and Clavinova at 'God's House'.

Interment will be at the Kress Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. which will be followed by a Memorial "Celebration of Life" Service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday May 24, 2019 at the Kress First Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the The Food Pantry of the Kress First United Methodist Church located at 100 Nicholson Ave., Kress, Texas 79052. 806-684-2407.

Online condolences may be made at

