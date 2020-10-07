On October 2, 2020 Joyce Stouder went to heaven to be with the love of her life Doyle Stouder after a short battle with cancer. A memorial gathering will take place at Bartley Funeral Home in Plainview, Texas on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-7 p.m.

Joyce was born on July 18, 1943 to Orvil and Ida Yarbrough. She was raised in Oklahoma. In 1986 she and Doyle moved to Plainview, Texas. Joyce was best known for her witty and vibrant personality and her skills as a fantastic cook. Sunday dinners with family and friends was a must for her. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Jolie Stouder-Steele of Odessa, Texas and her grandchildren Nicholas Steele, Brooklyn Steele and Tye Kinslow along with one very special "adopted" granddaughter Kyria Wade. Meeting her with open arms at the gates of heaven are her parents, her husband Doyle, her brothers Joe and Alvin and her son David.



