Juan Antonio Saucedo, 36 of Plainview, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 o' clock in the morning on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Bill Anton as celebrant. Interment will follow in Plainview Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 6 o' clock in the evening on Friday at Lemons Memorial Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Juan was born on March 26, 1983 to Manuel and Maria Saucedo in Denver, CO. He was raised in Plainview, TX and graduated from Plainview High School in 2001. Juan also graduated from South Plains College with a degree in Business Administration. He loved working on cars and was a member of the West Texas Ryders Car Club. Juan was also a sports fanatic and avid San Francisco 49ers and Golden State Warriors fan. He also enjoyed getting them gains at the gym. Above all, Juan was a hard worker who did what he had to do in order to provide for his kids and family. For the last ten years, he happily shared his life with Brenda Dominguez. They attended Plainview First Assembly of God. Juan was taken from us too soon and will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Jose Vasquez, Belen Chavez and Vicente Saucedo; one aunt: Amalia Vasquez; one uncle: Refugio Vasquez.
Juan is survived by the love of his life: Brenda Dominguez of Plainview; his parents: Manuel and Maria Saucedo of Denver; grandmother: Luciana Vasquez; two sons: Antonio Manuel Saucedo and Darian Jade Amador of Plainview; two daughters: Cassidy Faith Saucedo and Kendra Marie Martinez of Plainview; three brothers: Alejandro Saucedo of Denver, Jose Saucedo of Plainview and Martin Saucedo of Lubbock and one sister: Adrianna Saucedo of Denver.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 31, 2019