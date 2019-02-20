Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juana "Janie" (Gonzales) Cortez. View Sign

Juana "Janie" Gonzales Cortez of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born May 16, 1940 in Anson, Texas to the late Martin and Antonia (Gloria) Gonzales. Janie worked for Covenant Medical Center until retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Alejandro Cortez, Jr., Rachel Munoz, and Alejandro Cortez, III of Lubbock and Ilvia Cortez of Spearman; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Luna Cortez; children, Efrain Cortez and Elvia Cortez; and siblings, Martin Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Dolores Ramos and Maria Luisa Herrera.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with rosary being cited at 6:00 p.m. Mass is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.

www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Juana "Janie" Gonzales Cortez of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born May 16, 1940 in Anson, Texas to the late Martin and Antonia (Gloria) Gonzales. Janie worked for Covenant Medical Center until retiring. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Alejandro Cortez, Jr., Rachel Munoz, and Alejandro Cortez, III of Lubbock and Ilvia Cortez of Spearman; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.Janie was preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Luna Cortez; children, Efrain Cortez and Elvia Cortez; and siblings, Martin Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Dolores Ramos and Maria Luisa Herrera.Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with rosary being cited at 6:00 p.m. Mass is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with interment to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Funeral Home Combest Family Funeral Homes

2210 Broadway

Lubbock , TX 79401

(806) 749-4483 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close