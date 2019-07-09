Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita "Nita" Criswell. View Sign Service Information Ramage Funeral Directors - Olton 715 West 9th P.O.Box 1086 Olton , TX 79064 (806)-285-2621 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ramage Funeral Directors - Olton 715 West 9th P.O.Box 1086 Olton , TX 79064 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Olton , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita "Nita" Criswell, 86, of Olton, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Olton with Rev. Sammy Espinosa and Brother Tom Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, July 8, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.

Born October 27, 1932, in Olton, Nita was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Clark) Miller. She graduated from Olton High School in 1950 and on February 6, 1952, Nita married Frank L. Criswell in Louisiana. Nita's grandparents were charter members of Olton's First United Methodist Church and she also was a lifetime member of the church. She taught Sunday School and served in every way she could for her church family. Nita was a bookkeeper for McFadden Grain for over 15 years and volunteered at Runningwater Draw Care Center for many years. Known for her famous pecan pie, she was a talented cook and baker and could always be found working in her yard. Named Olton's Citizen Thru the Years in 2017 and Sandhill's Queen in 2018, Nita was a cherished member of the community and will be missed.

Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Frank L. Criswell, her parents, Henry and Mary Miller, two sisters, Linnie Prudence Donald and Lela May Hackler, three brothers, Billy M. Miller, David M. Miller and Jimmy R. Miller, and a son-in-law, Johnny

Survivors include her four daughters, Brenda Smith of Lubbock, Judy L. Criswell of Lubbock, Susie Trusty and husband Terry of Lubbock, and Melody L. Machen and husband Wade of Lubbock, one brother, Lonnie Miller of Rochester, MN, and two sisters, Mary Nell Bleeker of Muleshoe and Josephine Shull of Amarillo. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank Accolade Hospice for their care and compassion while taking care of Nita. The family also suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church PO Box 1081 Olton, Texas 79064 or Ceta Canyon 37201 FM 1721 Happy, Texas 79042.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on July 9, 2019

