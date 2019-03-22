Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Gammage. View Sign

Juanita Gammage, 93, of Somerville formerly of Plainview, Texas died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Doug Yates of Family Church of the Nazarene officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held at 7:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

She was born on December 23, 1925 in Hale Center, Texas to Phillip and Letha (Johnson) Howard. She graduated from Hale Center High School, attended Wayland Baptist College and West Texas State and earned her degree in education. She married David Gammage on April 7, 1950. She worked for Southwestern Public Service and Bud's Appliance. She also worked for the Texas Education Agency before teaching math at Estacado for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and the Retired Teachers Association.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Pitts and husband Billy of Somerville, TX; her grandson, Luke Pitts and wife Beth of Caldwell, TX; five great grandsons, Cole, Hagen, Cason, Riley and Weston Pitts.

Donations