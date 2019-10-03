Judy Akins Pace, age 75, passed peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer on September 30, 2019 in Idalou, Texas. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2019