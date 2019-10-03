Judy (Akins) Pace

Service Information
Moore-Rose Funeral Home
701 Main St
Idalou, TX
79329
(806)-892-3220
Obituary
Send Flowers

Judy Akins Pace, age 75, passed peacefully after a courageous battle with breast cancer on September 30, 2019 in Idalou, Texas. Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Idalou
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
bullet Breast Cancer
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.