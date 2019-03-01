Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Gonzales. View Sign

Tulia, Texas-Julia Gonzales, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel with Pastor Edward Barrientez officiating and Pastor Joe Gonzales assisting with burial following at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Tulia.

A rosary and prayer service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel.

Julia was born on January 28, 1938 in Seguin, Texas to Manuel and Asiana (Guzman) Barrientos. Julia grew up in Turkey, Texas and later came to Tulia in 1958. She married Joe Luis Gonzales on February 23, 1963 in Tulia, Texas. Julia helped cook at the Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit for any occasion. Her hobbies were knitting mats and making blankets. In 1976 she moved to Plainview and spent the rest of her life there. Julia loved her family very much and would do anything for them. She had a loving heart and will be greatly missed by her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother: Roberto Barrientos.

She is survived by three sons: Joe Daniel Gonzales and wife Nancy of Tulia, Albert Gonzales and wife Gabby of Minnesota and Joe Luis Gonzales and wife Ninfa of Plainview, one sister: Mary King and husband Mickey of Amarillo, her ex-husband: Joe Luis Gonzales of Abilene, 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

