Julian Aldaco, 94, of Plainview, passed away from this life on November 4, 2019. His celebration of life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. The rosary will be recited on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Bartley Funeral Home at 7p.m.
Julian was born on August 17, 1925 to Baltazar and Antonia Aldaco in Buda, Texas. Julian served his country in 1945 during WWII and received a medal of victory. He was a farmer for most of his life and worked for the late Alex Reeves and Bobby Slayton. After retiring from farm life, Julian worked at Burger King for over 25 years where he met and touched the hearts of many.
He enjoyed baseball, playing dominos and was known for making everyone laugh at his never-ending jokes. He will always be remembered as the patriarch of the Aldaco family.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife; Pauline Aldaco of Plainview, Texas, his daughters; Fran Aki and husband, Danny, of Hawaii; Angie Valdez of Plainview, Texas, Anita Goodrum and husband, Larry, of Amarillo, Texas, a stepson; Tomas Chapa and wife, Nacha, of Little Elm, Texas and a stepdaughter; Mary Karlin of Dallas, Texas, two sisters; Ester Ortiz and husband, Lupe, of Dripping Springs, Texas and Susie Aldaco of Rosenburg, Texas, one brother; Felipe Aldaco of El Paso, Texas. Julian was dearly loved by 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters; Janie Martinez, Petra Garnica, and Pauline Ybarra.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 7, 2019