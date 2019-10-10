Julian Castaneda, 85, of Plainview, passed from this life on October 9, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Bartley Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 a.m with Mike Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Plainview Memorial Park under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A visitation will be held at Bartley Funeral Home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 6-8 p.m.
Julian was born to Julian Castaneda Sr. and Romana Luna on January 9, 1934 in Hondo, Texas. Julian married Margarita Sanchez on October 8, 1956 in Lockney, Texas. In that union they had four children.
Julian was a devoted Christian man who loved the Lord. He was preacher at Iglesia de Cristo and a member of 9th and Columbia Church of Christ. He had a loving and caring heart along with a sense of humor. Mr. Castaneda enjoyed fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys and wrestling. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children; Delia Lopez and husband, Valentine, of Plainview, Texas, Julian Castaneda Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Lorenzo, Texas, and Daniel Castaneda Sr and wife, Gracie, of Lamar, Colorado, and a brother; Guillermo Luna of Lockney, Texas
Julian is preceded in death by his parents; Julian Castaneda Sr. and Romana; his wife; Margarita Sanchez Castaneda, a son; Alfredo Castaneda Sr., sisters; Palona Gomez and Simona Blanco, and a brother; Carmen Castaneda.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 10, 2019