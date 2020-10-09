1/1
June Birdwell
1930 - 2020
June Bridwell , 90, of Plainview passed away on October 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Kornerstone Chapel with Rob Bridwell officiating. Burial will follow in Plainview Memorial Park under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.
A visitation will be held 6:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home.
June was born June 16, 1930 in Guelph, ND to Clyde Hauser, Sr. and Hannah Marie (Beck) Hauser. She married Truman Lawton "Lee" Bridwell on January 1, 1952 and he passed away on March 12, 2008. She moved to Plainview in 1970 and taught school at Plainview ISD for 36 years. June taught at Calico Caboose for many years before retiring in 2009. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Wesley Sunday School class. She also was a member of the Texas Education Association.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Janeen Hollan
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Lee Garrison and husband Harvey of Lubbock; two sons, Robert Jon Bridwell and wife Renee of Plainview, Richard Jay Bridwell and wife Nikki of Pilot Point; a brother Clyde Hauser, Jr. of Oakes, ND; two sisters, Patricia Kendall of Ellendale, ND, Myrna Houchens of Estes Park, CO; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Bridwell of Lindsey, OK; a sister-in-law, Kay Endsley of Blanchard, OK; three grandchildren, Krista Lee Torres of Lubbock, Keenon Jon Bridwell of Ft. Worth, Tiffani Renee Cole of Springfield, MO; six great grandchildren, Natalie, Nathan, Kason, Liam, Krisalyn and Kaius.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Area Community Hospice, 4300 Olton Rd, Plainview, Texas, 79072.
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
