JW Hamby, 94, of Plainview, Texas, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Northwest Church of Christ with Freddie Anderson officiating. A private family burial will take place before the service. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home.

JW Hamby was born on May 18, 1925, at home, in Plainview, Texas to Buford W. and Eva (Hall) Hamby. He went to school half day at Plainview High School and worked in the afternoon in the Distributive Education program graduating in the Spring of 1942. In 1943, to satisfy his lifelong desire to fly an airplane, he joined the Army Air Corps. After months of training on the B-25 he was ready to put his training to use overseas, however the war ended in May 1945. He was put on inactive duty and left the service as a captain.

He began his business career at an early age purchasing a 1/10 interest in the Plainview Flying Club for $110, that he had saved and borrowed, at the age of 17. He had numerous business interests over the years including hauling hay, selling life insurance, sales of grain dryers and plows, part owner of the Dixie Dog hamburger stand, and "busting down" tires at Firestone. All of these lead to his dream of owning a farm equipment and supply business.

He met the love of his life, Dorothy Jean Merrifield, and they married on December 21, 1946. They were married for 45 years and had 4 children. Dorothy had MS and was disabled for the last 8 years of her life. During those years he cared for her daily with gentleness and love. She passed away March 4, 1991.

In 1954, his dream of owning a farm equipment and supply business came true when he and his wife started The Hamby Company. He manufactured and sold equipment to dealers in the South Plains of Texas, eastern New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. He holds several patents on his designs for tillage equipment. At the height of his business he employed 140 people. He sold the business to CrustBuster Manufacturing in 1989, after 35 years of business.

In his later years he bought and sold properties in Plainview and had several commercial properties that he leased.

He was appointed to the Governor's Board for Vocational Education in 1970, served on the board at Lubbock Christian University for 45 years, served on the board for the Rainbow Room providing assistance for women and children until his death.

He loved the Lord and worked tirelessly serving him. He supported missionaries in Nicaragua, Mexico, Huntsville, Trinidad and Tobago, South Dakota, and Colorado. He has been involved in the prison ministry for many years teaching New Life Behavior for over 25 years. He also taught in the Hale County Jail for over 30 years. It was his privilege to go on the inaugural 2012 South Plains Honor Flight with six other World War II veterans from Plainview.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Hamby, his parents Buford W. and Eva Hamby, son-in-law Wayne Newman, and great granddaughter Raely Plank.

He is survived by his son, Larry Hamby and wife Pam of Plainview, daughters Katrina Plank of Anson, Jill Freeman and her husband Doug of Plainview, and Jan Newman of Plainview. 14 grandchildren Keri Tidwell and husband Chris, Kena Allen and husband Lee, Coby Marcum, Jarrett Marcum, Pam Gonzales and husband Daril, Tammye Creek and husband Steve, Machael Hall and husband Monte, Kindy Plank, Jay William Plank and wife Amanda, Angie Cashiola and husband Dominic, Blake Riley and wife Andi, Lisa Riley, Adam Freeman, and Jessica Lenard and husband Dustin. He is also survived by 28 great-grandchilren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lubbock Christian University 5601 W 19th St Lubbock, Texas 79407 or Manuelito Navajo Children's Home PO Box 58 Gallup, NM 87305-0058.

