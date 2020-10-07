Kacey Renee McClure, 27, of the Kress and Lubbock area, departed this earthy world and entered heavens gates on September 28, 2020. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Harvest Christian Fellowship. 4411 Olton Rd,. Plainview, TX 79072.
Kacey attended PISD and graduated from Plainview High School where she loved being in the choir and the Powerhouse of the Plains Band. She was a student at Wayland Baptist University and Texas Tech University. She worked at Ooh La Lattes, a manager at Headhunters in Lubbock, and Blattner Energy in Topeka, Kansas.
Kacey was an avid concert-goer. Her favorite concerts were EDM music festivals. Odesza was her favorite artist. She had a love for animals especially her fur babies and otters. Kacey loved and was loved by her family and friends. She had the ability to make people feel loved and accepted. She could always make you laugh and comfort you when you were down. She would let you know that you mattered. She was someone who would go out of her way to be a blessing to others. She was truly a beautiful person and her physical beauty was only outmatched by the beauty she held within her heart and mind.
Kacey loved life and donated for others to live.
We are all so blessed to of been a part of Kacey's magnetic presence. To know her, to love her, and to be loved by her.
Kacey is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Peggy Trice McClure, Raymond Weaver McClure, and maternal grandfathers Glenn Dell Brooks and Warren Davis.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; Jeff and Yvette McClure, sister; Krystal McClure, grandmother; Mary Brooks, her fur babies Bobbi & Toulouse, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends.
In lieu of flowers please donate to https://www.mwtn.org/get-involved/monetarydonations/
or https://www.havenacs.org/