Karen Irene Phillips Leitzy, 84, of Plainview, Texas died on Friday, May 3, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 A.M. Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Fort Sill Post Cemetery, in Lawton, Oklahoma immediately following the service. The family will be available for visitation before the funeral at the church starting at 8:00 A.M. until service time.
Karen was born on October 16, 1934 in Bucyrus, Ohio to Guy and Helen Phillips. She married John David Leitzy on September 27, 1952. She supported her husband while he attended Ohio State University. Upon his graduation as an engineer and an officer in the US Army, Karen and John traveled the world courtesy of Uncle Sam and the US Army. They lived in Germany, Korea and in the United States. Together they enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, square dancing, and golfing. Karen was housewife who enjoyed a lot of different activities such as playing bridge, volunteering at the hospital, singing in the church choir, leading Girls Scout and coaching soft ball. John retired as a Major in 1979, and on the day they moved to Lake Palestine she became a grandmother. She soon became Grammy at the lake or Gram to her family. In 1983, she became a widow. She stayed at Lake Palestine but regularly traveled to see her family and attend all of her grandchildren's activities. In 2011, she began having some health problems and decided to move to Plainview to be closer to her family. She was a breast cancer survivor. She attended the First United Methodist Church and Northwest Church of Christ while she lived in Plainview.
Karen is survived by her two daughters, Sheri Honea and husband Gilbert of Kerrville, Leslie Richburg and husband Brent of Plainview; grandchildren, Jim Honea, Heather Conkle, Karenrose Vela, David Richburg, Kacy Richburg, Jacob Richburg; great grandchildren, Tristan Wyatt, Ryann Honea, Cullen Honea, Hunter Vela, Breven Honea.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Leitzy and her parents Guy and Helen Phillips and infant brother Ronald.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 5, 2019