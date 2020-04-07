Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Jean Nab. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Jean, Nab, 71, of Plainview Texas, passed from this earthly life and entered Heaven's gates on April 5, 2020. Private services will be held by the family at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of Bartley Funeral Home.

Karen was born to Mack and Anna (Burton) Cook on March 20, 1949 in Plainview, Texas where she grew up. She was a loving and kind mother and grandmother. Karen deeply cherished her daughters and grandchildren. She also showed that same compassion in her years as an LVN. Karen was very intelligent and loved to share her knowledge.

Over the years she collected a large library of music and enjoyed showing it off. She had a passion for music especially Rock n Roll. Animals we're a big part of her life, especially her dog, Jetta. You could find Karen at Carlito's or Cotton Patch, shopping, reading, or talking on the phone with her loved ones. She also enjoyed cooking and had an abundance of recipes that she collected over the years. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.

Karen is survived by her daughter; Carrie Spears and husband, Jimmy, of Lubbock, Texas, two grandchildren; Keifer Spears and wife Layla, and Timothy Spears, two great-grandchildren; Aiden Spears and Oliver Spears and two brothers; James Cook of Plainview, Texas and David Cook of Austin, Texas.

Karen is preceded in death by her husband; Rusty Harrell, her parents; Mack and Anna (Burton) Cook and a brother; Richard Cook.

