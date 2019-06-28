(1942 – 2019)
Karen Mickey went to be with her Lord on June 26, 2019. She was born August 25, 1942 in Independence, Missouri to O.W. and Irene Parker. At an early age she moved to Canyon, Texas where she lived until she graduated from Canyon High School.
Karen married Vernon Mickey on November 26, 1959. They were married for 59 years. She spent the first part of her career working with her husband while raising a family. After her children were grown, she worked for West Texas A&M University Bookstore where she retired after 15 years. Karen and Vernon eventually moved to Plainview, Texas to be close to their grandchildren. Enjoyments throughout her life included her family, meetings with her Beta Sigma Phi sisters for socials, Sunday School and church activities, reading books, and texting with her granddaughters.
Karen is survived by her husband Vernon Mickey of Plainview; daughter Michelle Baker and her husband Keith of Plainview; daughter Melissa Lawson and her husband Charles of Plainview; two granddaughters, Kaitlin Lawson of Greenville and Kristin Lawson of Plainview; brother Craig Parker and his wife Cathy of Dallas, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents O.W. Bud Parker and Zella Irene Parker; daughter, Melanie Karen Mickey.
Services will be held at Brooks Chapel in Canyon, Texas on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be at Dreamland Cemetery immediately following. Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Directors of Canyon.
Memorial contributions can be made to the at www.cancer.org or to the at www.diabetes.org.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on June 28, 2019